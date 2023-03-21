Gold and silver prices surge in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Both gold and silver prices are selling on the upward side of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday, March 21, following yesterday's mixed developments in the Indian market.

Gold prices increased by Rs 200 from yesterday's close during Tuesday's early trade, with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 60,000. Silver prices rose by Rs 100 at 1kg selling at Rs 72,100.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold also went up with the yellow metal trading at Rs 55,000, according to the GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 55,000, and Rs 60,000, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,150, Rs 55,050, and Rs 55,700, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,150, Rs 60,050, and Rs 60,770, respectively.

Spot gold was down 1% at $1,969.14 per ounce, as of 01:05 GMT, after earlier in the day reaching its highest level since April 2022. U.S. gold futures increased by 0.2% to $1,977.60.

Spot silver gained 0.71% to $22.49 per ounce, platinum shed 0.72% to $968 and palladium fell 0.15% to $1,343.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 72,100.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 74,700.

