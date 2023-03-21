Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex gains 236 points, Nifty above 17000

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today the benchmark indices opened on a positive note with Nifty above 17000.

Nestle India, Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries, SBI Life Insurance, and Larsen and Toubro were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were ITC, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corporation, Cipla, and Sun Pharma.

Gainers and Losers on Sensex | Source: BSE