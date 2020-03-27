How will RBI's repo rate cut, other monetary policies help the economy? Hear it from the industry experts

Here's what the industry experts had to say about RBI's rate cuts and other monetary policies amid coronavirus outbreak;

Abhimanyu Sofat, Head of Research, IIFL Securities

RBI announced bold set of measures amounting to ~3.2% of GDP to fight coronavirus will be well taken by the market. Measures of no asset classification downgrade for 3 months on term loans, working capital loans moratorium will be a relief for the industry.

Providing liquidity in investment grade corporate bonds will help in improving the currently stalled credit markets. Additionally, CRR cut of 100 bp along with repo and reverse repo cuts are likely to help induce additional liquidity. We had hoped for any additional liquidity window for NBFCs & MFs which hopefully with the possible backstop from the government RBI may be able to provide in the future.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII

The decision to reduce the repo rate by 75 basis points by advancing the meeting of the monetary policy committee with a host of other measures to boost liquidity will address the financial stress in the system on account of the COVID-19 outbreak and the consequent lockdown. The substantial reduction in the CRR will help banks to reduce their lending rates and aid monetary transmission.

The increase in the corridor between the repo and reverse repo rates will discourage banks from parking money with the RBI.Given that the current lockdown is expected to have a negative impact on the cash flows of companies, the moratorium on repayments of term loans for a period of 3 months will help companies tide over this period.

However, CII would urge that this period be extended further in case the impact of the virus outbreak lasts longer than expected. The RBI governor did well to provide the assurance that all instruments are on the table to protect the economy and the financial system from either an excessive downturn or volatility.

Rajan Bendelkar, President, Western Region, Naredco and Director of Raunak Group

The RBI's much - needed liquidity infusion of Rs 3.74 Lakh crore into the economy comes as a big relief for the country, its markets and the people who are battling a COVID - 19 war in already prevailing recessionary conditions. The repo, reverse repo rate and CRR cuts would extend more lending powers to the banks. It's an attempt to ensure financial stability and confidence that the financial markets needed.

A moratorium of three months on repayment of loans and interest thereon, with a further assurance of not classifying such assets for downgrading, will give relief to the homebuyers and businesses. It will ease them from financial burdens and help them plan financial priorities better in this challenging time. The RBI has also assured that the banking system was sound and there was no need to be panicky about it.

But, all this has highlighted a fact that the real estate is a safe asset - class, as it is a physical one. This is evident when cash flows and liquidity have impacted all other asset classes severely.