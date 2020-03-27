Market Update: Sensex slips 1,700 points as RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das announced repo rate cut, other policies amid coronavirus outbreak

Market Benchmark Index Sensex plunged over 1,700 points from the day's high on Friday after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the projected annual GDP growth was at risk due to the coronavirus outbreak as he unveiled a slew of measures to support the economy during the crisis.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its steepest interest rate cuts in more than 11 years, slashing the repo by 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent - the lowest in at least 15 years. It also reduced the reverse repo rates by 90 basis points on Friday.

Further, it reduced the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for all banks by 100 basis points to release Rs 1.37 lakh crore across banking system. It also put on hold monthly installment payments on all term loans for three months.

After opening significantly higher, the 30-share BSE barometer gave up all gains to trade 407.58 points or 1.36 per cent lower at 29,539.19 at 1130 hours. It hit a high of 31,126.03 and a low of 29,360.69.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty gave up the 9,000 level and tumbled 71.55 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 8,569.90.

Bharti Airtel was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, tanking up to 6 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, Asian Paints and Bajaj Auto.

Axis Bank SBI, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, ICICI Bank and PowerGrid were among the top gainers on the BSE.