RBI cuts repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.4%; reverse repo by 90 amid coronavirus outbreak

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das addressed the media on Friday. Governor's address comes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman annouced a Rs 1.07 lakh crore stimulus package for the poor on Thursday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing the media, Das said that RBI advanced the monetary policy committee meeting to March 25-27 and voted 4:2 majority to cut repo rate.

Das said that the repo rate has been reduced by 75 basis points to 4.4.% and the reverse repo-rate has reduced by 90 basis points to 4% in order to facilitate the econmomy during the coronavirus outbreak.

"India has locked down economic activity. Keeping finance flowing is the paramount objective of the RBI. India has locker down economic activity and financial activity is under severe stress," says Shaktikanta Das.

"MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) noted that global economic activity has come to a near stand-still as coronavirus related lockdowns & social distancing in affected countries. Expectations of a shallow recovery in 2020 from 2019's decade low in global growth have been dashed," says Das.