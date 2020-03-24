From ITR extension to filing GST returns: Highlights of Nirmala Sitharaman's address amid coronavirus outbreak

GST returns

The last date for filing the GST returns and Composition returns for the month of March, April, and May 2020 has been extended to June 30th, 2020, says Nirmala Sitharaman.

For companies that have a turnover of less than Rs 5 crore, there will be no interest, late fees or penalty incurred, Sitharaman added.

Vivad se Vishwas Scheme

Giving details of the extension of dates to help citizen cope with the lockdown, she said the Vivad se Vishwas tax dispute resolution scheme has been extended by three months to June 30. Those availing the scheme by the extended deadline will not have to pay 10 per cent interest on the principal amount.

IBC limit raised

In a major relief for small and medium enterprises, the central government has raised the threshold for default under the IBC to Rs 1 crore from the current Rs 1 lakh.

Addressing the media through videoconferencing on Tuesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the decision has been taken to prevent triggering of insolvency proceedings against MSMEs.

She assured that the government will keep a watch on the situation and if the situation remains the same beyond April 30, the government may consider suspending Sections 7, 9, and 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for six months.