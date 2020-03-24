Coronavirus Update: Complete list of 32 States and UTs which are under complete lockdown

On Tuesday, the Central government has asked state governments and Union Territories to impose complete lockdown. After which, a total of 32 states and Union territories have declared complete lockdown so far covering 560 districts in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
According to the data updated Tuesday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 492, including 446 active cases. The figure includes 41 foreign nationals and the nine deaths reported so far, the Health Ministry said.
As cases of the viral infection surged, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31 The states which have imposed lockdown in all districts include Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir and Nagaland.
The other states include: Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Ladakh, Tripura, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Haryana, Daman Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Karnataka and Assam. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, meanwhile, has written a letter to State Chief Secretaries urging them to monitor the situation round the clock.
Here is the complete list of all 32 States and Union territories with lockdown on all districts:
1. Chandigarh
2. Delhi
3.Goa
4. Jammu and Kashmir
5. Nagaland
6. Rajasthan
7. Uttarakhand
8. West Bengal
9. Ladakh
10. Jharkhand
11. Arunachal Pradesh
12. Bihar
13. Tripura
14. Telangana
15. Chattisgarh
16. Punjab
17. Himachal Pradesh
18. Maharashtra
19. Andhra Pradesh
20. Meghalaya
21. Manipur
22. Tamil Nadu
23. Kerala
24. Haryana
25. Daman Diu and Nagar Haveli
26. Puducherry
27. Andaman and Nicobar Islands
28. Gujarat
29. Karnataka
30. Assam
31. Mizoram
32. Sikkim
