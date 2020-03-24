Coronavirus Update: Complete list of 32 States and UTs which are under complete lockdown

On Tuesday, the Central government has asked state governments and Union Territories to impose complete lockdown. After which, a total of 32 states and Union territories have declared complete lockdown so far covering 560 districts in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the data updated Tuesday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 492, including 446 active cases. The figure includes 41 foreign nationals and the nine deaths reported so far, the Health Ministry said.