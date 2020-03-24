India

Updated on

Coronavirus Update: Complete list of 32 States and UTs which are under complete lockdown

By FPJ Web Desk

Photo Credit: ANI

On Tuesday, the Central government has asked state governments and Union Territories to impose complete lockdown. After which, a total of 32 states and Union territories have declared complete lockdown so far covering 560 districts in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the data updated Tuesday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 492, including 446 active cases. The figure includes 41 foreign nationals and the nine deaths reported so far, the Health Ministry said.

As cases of the viral infection surged, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31 The states which have imposed lockdown in all districts include Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir and Nagaland.

The other states include: Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Ladakh, Tripura, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Haryana, Daman Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Karnataka and Assam. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, meanwhile, has written a letter to State Chief Secretaries urging them to monitor the situation round the clock.

Here is the complete list of all 32 States and Union territories with lockdown on all districts:

1. Chandigarh

2. Delhi

3.Goa

4. Jammu and Kashmir

5. Nagaland

6. Rajasthan

7. Uttarakhand

8. West Bengal

9. Ladakh

10. Jharkhand

11. Arunachal Pradesh

12. Bihar

13. Tripura

14. Telangana

15. Chattisgarh

16. Punjab

17. Himachal Pradesh

18. Maharashtra

19. Andhra Pradesh

20. Meghalaya

21. Manipur

22. Tamil Nadu

23. Kerala

24. Haryana

25. Daman Diu and Nagar Haveli

26. Puducherry

27. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

28. Gujarat

29. Karnataka

30. Assam

31. Mizoram

32. Sikkim

