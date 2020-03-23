Coronavirus Updates in India: CBSE announces helpline to assist students amist lockdown

In an attempt to help students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has initiated new helpline numbers. These helpline numbers are meant for students to make them aware of how to protect themselves and others by following guidelines amidst the coronavirus pandemic, how to get on with studies at home and how to plan their days effectively.

The following numbers will be functional from March 24 to March 31, 2020 until further announcement.

10.00 am to 1:30 pm

1. 9899991274

2. 8826635511

3. 9717675196

4. 9999814589