Coronavirus outbreak: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces relief package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore

FM Nirmala Sitharaman also announced that under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojna, 80 crore poor people will get 5 Kg of rice and wheat per person,an additional 5kg will be free for the next three months. Also additional 1 kg pulse to regional preference will be given.

Nirmala Sitharaman also announced a multi-layered direct cash transfer scheme for affected people. "8.69 crore farmers to be immediately benefited through Direct cash transfers. Instalment of Rs 2000 in the first week of April will be transferred," Sitharaman said.

Wages under MNREGA will also be increased by Rs 2000 per worker on an average as additional income to help daily wage labourers.

The finance minister also announced that three crore senior citizens and women will be covered under the Divyang scheme, under which an one-time additional amount of Rs 1,000 in two instalments will be given through DBT over a period of three months.