Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Over 74,000 COVID-19 cases in Italy, toll reaches 7,503

Haryana Government to provide an extension in service to medical and para-medical staff and those engaged in essential services who are due for retirement this month. A decision on this was taken in the meeting of the Crisis Coordination Committee.
Visuals from Delhi-Gurugram border
Private vehicles being checked at the Delhi-Gurugram border, after the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19
3 persons tested positive for COVID19 in Goa. A 25-year-old man with travel history to Spain, a 29-year-old man with travel history to Australia and a 55-year-old man with travel history to United States. All three are stable: Directorate of Health Services, Government of Goa
We call on all countries who have introduced so-called lockdown measures, to use this time to attack the virus. You have created a 2nd window of opportunity, the question is how will you use it?: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of World Health Organization
We stand united with India & echo Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to keep up our fighting spirits. The United States will work shoulder to shoulder with India to combat the COVID19 outbreak. Together, we can safeguard our citizens & people everywhere: US Department of State
Leaders of the Group of 20 nations will hold a summit today via video conference to discuss measures to protect the global economy, amid coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 18,000 lives globally.
Declaring a war against "an invisible enemy", French President Emmanuel Macron has announced an army operation "Resilience" to back the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and support the population. "We are at war and faced with the peak of the epidemic which is before us, I decided to launch the operation Resilience," Macron said on Wednesday on the sidelines of a visit to a military field hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France, the worst-hit region, Xinhua reported.
A total of 9,529 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the UK as of Wednesday morning, an increase of 1,452 over Tuesday's official figure, according to UK's Department of Health and Social Care. The figure showed that 463 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, Xinhua reported. Britain is ramping up the rate of tests for COVID-19, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England Professor Chris Whitty.
The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 7,503 lives in Italy, while the cumulative number of confirmed cases have reached 74,386, Italian authorities said. Active infections grew by 3,491 cases on the daily basis, bringing the total active infections to 57,521 since the epidemic broke out in the northern regions on February 21, the Civil Protection Department coordinating the emergency response said on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.
