Watch: Rajasthan health workers sing song to boost morale amid coronavirus outbreak

Amid rise in coronavirus case in India, on Friday a video of health workers from government hospital in Rajasthan's Bhilwara singing song has gone viral on social media.
In the video, health workers can be seen singing a popular song from the 1960s from the Bollywood movie: "Hum Hindustani". One of the doctors at the government hospital leads the group.
After the video went viral, even Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot praised the health workers. In a tweet Gehlot said, ""#Bhilwara is so very inspiring! This is the undaunting spirit of people of #Rajasthan, of India. Our doctors, paramedics & nurses are treating patients with so much courage ignoring the risk to their own lives (sic)."
On Friday, the total number of positive cases rose to 43, after a 60-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan's Bhilwara died. The patient had heart and kidney related ailments and had visited the private hospital in Bhilwara where doctors and nursing staff were first found coronavirus positive.
There are at least 640 active COVID-19 cases in India at present, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 724. Besides 640 active cases, the country has reported 17 casualties so far while 66 persons have recovered.
The disease has impacted at least 677 Indian nationals and 47 foreign nationals and has so far spread to 27 states and UTs. A total of 103 districts have been affected by the highly contagious virus.
(Inputs from Agencies)
