Watch: Rajasthan health workers sing song to boost morale amid coronavirus outbreak

On Friday, the total number of positive cases rose to 43, after a 60-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan's Bhilwara died. The patient had heart and kidney related ailments and had visited the private hospital in Bhilwara where doctors and nursing staff were first found coronavirus positive.

There are at least 640 active COVID-19 cases in India at present, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 724. Besides 640 active cases, the country has reported 17 casualties so far while 66 persons have recovered.

The disease has impacted at least 677 Indian nationals and 47 foreign nationals and has so far spread to 27 states and UTs. A total of 103 districts have been affected by the highly contagious virus.

