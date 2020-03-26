Latest coronavirus update: 75-year-old Rajasthan’s 1st virus casualty

Jaipur: Rajasthan’s first corona death occurred in Bhilwara on Thursday. The 75-year-old patient, Narayan Singh, was suffering from diabetes and kidney disease and was in coma.

He had been admitted to the hospital for treatment where he came in contact with doctors who tested positive. He was found during the contact tracing. His death is the first positive patient in Rajasthan.

Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma said he had multiple health problems, was brain dead and in coma due to renal failure before testing positive.

Two more persons, a 45-year-old man in Jaipur and a 35-year-old man in Jhunjhunu tested positive on Thursday. They have a travel history to Middle East. New cases take the count of positive persons in the state to 40. Extensive contact tracing has started.

Their areas have been cordoned off.Lockdown seemed better enforced on the second day as people largely stayed indoors. While there was crowding at a few places to buy vegetables, on the whole, the situation was in control.

To keep people home, the government permitted fruit and vegetable vendors to go to colonies to sell their items. Police and administration officials engaged in distribution of food to the homeless.

The government released emergency funds to district collectors. Rs1 crore was released for Jaipur, Rs75 lakh at divisional headquarters and Rs50 lakh for other dists.