'Attack On Tamil Culture': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Backs Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', Attacks Centre Over Film Certification | File Image | X

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday came out in support of the Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan and attacked the Centre after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) put the film's certification on hold, calling it an attack on Tamil culture.

He said PM Modi would not succeed in suppressing the voice of the Tamil people.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

In a post on X, the Congress leader wrote, "The I&B Ministry's attempt to block 'Jana Nayagan' is an attack on Tamil culture. Mr Modi, you will never succeed in suppressing the voice of the Tamil people."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

His remarks come after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) decided to hold the certification for the Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan on the grounds that certain scenes in the movie could potentially hurt religious sentiments.

However, when the makers of the movie approached the High Court, Vijay's starrer initially received a favourable outcome as a single-judge bench directed the censor board to grant the U/A 16+ certification.

Further, the producers of Jana Nayagan, KVN Productions LLP, have moved the Supreme Court seeking an ex parte interim stay on the Madras High Court's order that stalled the film's certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

About The Plea

The plea challenges the Division Bench order of the Madras High Court issued on January 9, which stayed the certification of the Tamil film, overturning an earlier decision of the High Court's single-judge bench that had directed the CBFC to grant the film a U/A 16+ certificate.

In its plea, KVN Productions has sought an ex parte interim (order without hearing the other party) or ad-interim stay (temporary stay) on the High Court's January 9 order. Further, the plea has requested any other relief deemed appropriate by the Supreme Court.

"It is, therefore, most respectfully prayed that Your Lordships may graciously be pleased to: - a) Ex parte, through an interim or ad-interim order, stay the operation of the impugned interim Order dated 09.01.2026 passed by the High Court of Judicature at Madras in C.M.P No. 821 of 2026 in W.A. No. 94 of 2026; and/or pass such further or other orders as this Hon'ble Court may deem fit and proper AND FOR THIS ACT OF KINDNESS THE PETITIONER AS IN DUTY BOUND SHALL EVER PRAY," the plea reads.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)