Blinkit To Stop 10-Minute Delivery Branding After Centre Intervenes

New Delhi: Quick-commerce company Blinkit has stopped using the “10-minute delivery” claim across all its brand platforms after the intervention of Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The Minister held discussions with officials from Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy and Zomato, advising them to do away with strict delivery time limits in the interest of delivery workers’ safety.
All the companies assured the government that they would remove delivery-time commitments from their brand advertisements and social media platforms.
(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)
