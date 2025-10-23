 West Bengal Crime News: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped In State-Run Hospital, Accused Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal Crime News: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped In State-Run Hospital, Accused Arrested

West Bengal Crime News: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped In State-Run Hospital, Accused Arrested

A youth has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl inside Kolkata’s S.S.K.M. Medical College and Hospital. The accused, a former contractual staffer, allegedly posed as a doctor and molested the minor in a washroom. Police booked him under the POCSO Act and will seek custody, raising questions about hospital security.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal Crime News: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped In State-Run Hospital, Accused Arrested | Representational Image

Kolkata: A youth has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl within the premises of state-run S.S.K.M Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, police said on Thursday.

About The Crime

According to a city police official, the crime occurred within the hospital premises on Wednesday afternoon, and the cops arrested the accused persons the same night.

The accused youth has been booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and he will be presented at a lower court in Kolkata on Thursday. The public prosecutor will seek his police custody.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Throwback Video Of Red Bull F1 Car Racing On Newly Opened Bandra–Worli Sea Link Goes Viral; 'Atal Setu When?' Ask Netizens
Mumbai: Throwback Video Of Red Bull F1 Car Racing On Newly Opened Bandra–Worli Sea Link Goes Viral; 'Atal Setu When?' Ask Netizens
Heartwarming! David Beckham's Mom Meets Lionel Messi For First Time; Check Pics
Heartwarming! David Beckham's Mom Meets Lionel Messi For First Time; Check Pics
Tilak Varma Reveals Battle With Rhabdomyolysis: What Is This Rare Muscle Injury?
Tilak Varma Reveals Battle With Rhabdomyolysis: What Is This Rare Muscle Injury?
Palghar News: Video Shows Security Guard Stopping Man In Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Attire At Vasai Fort; MNS Workers Beat Guard
Palghar News: Video Shows Security Guard Stopping Man In Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Attire At Vasai Fort; MNS Workers Beat Guard
Read Also
UP Horror: Monster Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion Of Infidelity, Buries Body In House & Sleeps There...
article-image

Although the cops refused to divulge the exact identity of the arrested youth till he is presented in the court, city police sources said the accused is a contractual staff member attached to another Kolkata-based state-run hospital, N.R.S. Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

It is learnt that earlier, the accused youth was attached to S.S.K.M. and used to visit the hospital.

The main charge against him is molestation of a 15-year-old minor girl at a washroom within S.S.K.M. premises. The victim came to the outpatient department of S.S.K.M. for some treatment purposes.

Read Also
'NDA Has Not Announced A Name,' INDIA Bloc Questions BJP-JDU On CM Face After Naming RJD's Tejashwi...
article-image

The victim's family members claimed that the accused posed as a doctor, took the victim to the washroom at the trauma care centre of the hospital, and molested her there. The victim rushed out of the washroom in a state of shock and revealed her ordeal to her parents.

The Bhabanipur Police Station was informed, after which a team of cops arrested the accused on the same night. Now, questions are being raised on how the accused could move around within S.S.K.M. freely, even as he was no longer attached to the hospital.

Earlier this week, a traffic home-guard attached to West Bengal Police was arrested for assaulting a lady junior doctor attached to a state-run hospital at Uluberia in Kolkata-adjacent Howrah district. The accused home guard also gave a rape threat to the woman junior doctor.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Elections 2025: Who Is Mukesh Sahani? 'Son Of Mallah' Now Named INDIA Bloc's Deputy CM Face In...

Bihar Elections 2025: Who Is Mukesh Sahani? 'Son Of Mallah' Now Named INDIA Bloc's Deputy CM Face In...

Reel Turns Tragic! 15-Year-Old Boy Hit By Train While Filming Video On Tracks In Odisha's Puri, Dies...

Reel Turns Tragic! 15-Year-Old Boy Hit By Train While Filming Video On Tracks In Odisha's Puri, Dies...

West Bengal Crime News: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped In State-Run Hospital, Accused Arrested

West Bengal Crime News: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped In State-Run Hospital, Accused Arrested

Gurugram Shocker: Man Traveling In Thar Urinates On Road From Moving Car - VIDEO

Gurugram Shocker: Man Traveling In Thar Urinates On Road From Moving Car - VIDEO

Bihar Elections 2025: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Targets Mahagathbandhan As ‘Ticket-Selling...

Bihar Elections 2025: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Targets Mahagathbandhan As ‘Ticket-Selling...