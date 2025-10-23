 UP Horror: Monster Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion Of Infidelity, Buries Body In House & Sleeps There For 12 Days
UP Horror: Monster Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion Of Infidelity, Buries Body In House & Sleeps There For 12 Days

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 01:56 PM IST
Crime (Representational Image) | Crime (Representative Image)

Bahraich: A shocking incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, where a man lived with the dead body of his wife for 12 days after killing her. The accused has been identified as 48-year-old Harikishan. The incident took place in Ahata Narpatpurwa village of the district.

Harikrishna's 45-year-old wife, Phoola Devi, had reportedly been missing since October 10. The accused had claimed that she had left the house without informing him, reported The Times of India. Harkrishan is a daily wager and is allegedly addicted to alcohol.

When Devi did not return, her brother and sister-in-law became suspicious. As per the TOI report, on Sunday, the victim's brother and sister-in-law visited Harkushna's house. However, they noticed a patch of freshly plastered mud beneath the accused's bed and a few cracks on the surface. They then informed the police.

Read Also
UP Horror: 'Mentally Unstable' Man Goes On Hammer Rampage Inside Moving Bus, 3 Injured; Passengers...
After receiving the information, the police reached the accused's home, and they started digging the floor. To their surprise, cops found broken bangled and anklets. On further digging, Phoola Devi's decomposed body was found. The body had injury marks. It was believed that Harkrishan had brutally beaten her wife before killing her.

However, before the police arrived, the accused managed to flee. His neighbours told the police that the couple used to have frequent fights, and the accused had tended to become violent in recent times, reported TOI.

It was also suspected that Harkrishna might have killed Phoola Devi over suspicion of infidelity. Phoola Devi's body has been sent for a postmortem. AN FIR has been filed against the accused.

Panic gripped the villagers after Phoola Devi's body was found. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the accused.

