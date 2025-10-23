 Bihar Elections 2025: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Targets Mahagathbandhan As ‘Ticket-Selling Parties’ Ahead Of PM Modi Campaigns
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Elections 2025: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Targets Mahagathbandhan As ‘Ticket-Selling Parties’ Ahead Of PM Modi Campaigns

Bihar Elections 2025: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Targets Mahagathbandhan As ‘Ticket-Selling Parties’ Ahead Of PM Modi Campaigns

Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi upcoming campaigns in the poll-bound state will ensure defeat of all these "vote-cutter" and "ticket seller" parties.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister Giriraj Singh | X @ANI

Begusarai: Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on the Mahagathbandhan claiming that opposition's alliance in Bihar is a group of "ticket-selling parties".

Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi upcoming campaigns in the poll-bound state will ensure defeat of all these "vote-cutter" and "ticket seller" parties.

"PM Narendra Modi will address a gathering of lakhs of people and kickstart the election campaigning in Begusarai and Samastipur. After that, all 'vote cutter' and 'ticket seller' parties in Mahagathbandhan will collapse," Union Minister said.

Giriraj Singh emphasised that these rallies will lay the foundation for the NDA's historic lead, and the public will completely reject the Mahagathbandhan's "ticket-selling politics".

FPJ Shorts
Palghar News: Video Shows Security Guard Stopping Man In Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Attire At Vasai Fort; MNS Workers Beat Guard
Palghar News: Video Shows Security Guard Stopping Man In Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Attire At Vasai Fort; MNS Workers Beat Guard
IIFT MBA Admissions 2026: Registration Process Ends Soon; Check Selection Process Here
IIFT MBA Admissions 2026: Registration Process Ends Soon; Check Selection Process Here
UPI Platform Processes 754 Million Payments Worth ₹1.02 Lakh Crore, Marking Highest Single-Day Tally
UPI Platform Processes 754 Million Payments Worth ₹1.02 Lakh Crore, Marking Highest Single-Day Tally
Bihar Elections 2025: Who Is Mukesh Sahani? 'Son Of Mallah' Now Named INDIA Bloc's Deputy CM Face In Assembly Polls
Bihar Elections 2025: Who Is Mukesh Sahani? 'Son Of Mallah' Now Named INDIA Bloc's Deputy CM Face In Assembly Polls
Read Also
'NDA Has Not Announced A Name,' INDIA Bloc Questions BJP-JDU On CM Face After Naming RJD's Tejashwi...
article-image

He further expressed confidence that the NDA will secure a record-breaking victory in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav has been declared as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the assembly elections in Bihar, scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Read Also
UP Horror: Monster Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion Of Infidelity, Buries Body In House & Sleeps There...
article-image

The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Elections 2025: Who Is Mukesh Sahani? 'Son Of Mallah' Now Named INDIA Bloc's Deputy CM Face In...

Bihar Elections 2025: Who Is Mukesh Sahani? 'Son Of Mallah' Now Named INDIA Bloc's Deputy CM Face In...

Reel Turns Tragic! 15-Year-Old Boy Hit By Train While Filming Video On Tracks In Odisha's Puri, Dies...

Reel Turns Tragic! 15-Year-Old Boy Hit By Train While Filming Video On Tracks In Odisha's Puri, Dies...

West Bengal Crime News: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped In State-Run Hospital, Accused Arrested

West Bengal Crime News: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped In State-Run Hospital, Accused Arrested

Gurugram Shocker: Man Traveling In Thar Urinates On Road From Moving Car - VIDEO

Gurugram Shocker: Man Traveling In Thar Urinates On Road From Moving Car - VIDEO

Bihar Elections 2025: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Targets Mahagathbandhan As ‘Ticket-Selling...

Bihar Elections 2025: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Targets Mahagathbandhan As ‘Ticket-Selling...