 NHRC Urges States, UTs To Protect Vulnerable People Amid Cold Wave
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNHRC Urges States, UTs To Protect Vulnerable People Amid Cold Wave

NHRC Urges States, UTs To Protect Vulnerable People Amid Cold Wave

The Commission acknowledges that changing weather patterns due to climate change affect human rights and affirms its commitment to protect vulnerable populations impacted by extreme weather events, ensuring their dignity is respected and upheld.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
NHRC | File Photo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, keeping in view the cold wave in the country, has urged 19 state governments and 4 UT Administrations to take preemptive steps and implement relief measures to protect vulnerable segments especially the newborns, children, infants, poor, elderly, homeless, destitute and people involved in beggary, who are at risk due to lack of shelter and resources.

The Commission acknowledges that changing weather patterns due to climate change affect human rights and affirms its commitment to protect vulnerable populations impacted by extreme weather events, ensuring their dignity is respected and upheld.

Highlighting the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report titled ‘Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India,’ between 2019 and 2023, the Commission noted that a total of 3,639 people reportedly died from exposure to cold waves in the country.

In its communication to the states and UT Administrations, the Commission has reiterated the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) guidelines to mitigate the impacts of cold waves, which include:

FPJ Shorts
'Get Down In Mumbai, I Will Show You What Badtameezi Is': Woman Threatens YouTuber To Speak In Marathi On Air India Flight; Viral Video
'Get Down In Mumbai, I Will Show You What Badtameezi Is': Woman Threatens YouTuber To Speak In Marathi On Air India Flight; Viral Video
Kedarnath & Yamunotri Temples Close For Winter As Char Dham Yatra 2025 Concludes
Kedarnath & Yamunotri Temples Close For Winter As Char Dham Yatra 2025 Concludes
President Droupadi Murmu’s Heartwarming Gesture Delights Kerala School Children
President Droupadi Murmu’s Heartwarming Gesture Delights Kerala School Children
Foreign Tourists Dance In Front Of Taj Mahal To Create Reels As Guide Films; ASI To Take Action - VIDEO
Foreign Tourists Dance In Front Of Taj Mahal To Create Reels As Guide Films; ASI To Take Action - VIDEO

Establishing treatment protocols;

Setting up day and night shelters;

Providing medical care and implementing standard treatment procedures for cold-related illnesses; and Ensuring consistent monitoring of the relief efforts and adopting a proactive approach to ensure their effectiveness.

Read Also
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Journalist Assault Cases In Kerala, Manipur & Tripura
article-image

The Commission has urged the sensitisation of concerned officials and sought action taken reports from authorities on the measures adopted to prevent any untoward incidents and protect vulnerable populations from the adverse effects of cold waves.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kedarnath & Yamunotri Temples Close For Winter As Char Dham Yatra 2025 Concludes

Kedarnath & Yamunotri Temples Close For Winter As Char Dham Yatra 2025 Concludes

Foreign Tourists Dance In Front Of Taj Mahal To Create Reels As Guide Films; ASI To Take Action -...

Foreign Tourists Dance In Front Of Taj Mahal To Create Reels As Guide Films; ASI To Take Action -...

Cochin Shipyard Delivers First Indigenous Anti-submarine Vessel Mahe To Indian Navy

Cochin Shipyard Delivers First Indigenous Anti-submarine Vessel Mahe To Indian Navy

'Vikas With NDA, Vinash With Mahagathbandhan': BJP Chief JP Nadda In Bihar Elections 2025 Rally -...

'Vikas With NDA, Vinash With Mahagathbandhan': BJP Chief JP Nadda In Bihar Elections 2025 Rally -...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 23, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 23, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...