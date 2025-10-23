 Allahabad HC Rules WhatsApp Message’s ‘Unsaid Words’ Can Stir Religious Enmity
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAllahabad HC Rules WhatsApp Message’s ‘Unsaid Words’ Can Stir Religious Enmity

Allahabad HC Rules WhatsApp Message’s ‘Unsaid Words’ Can Stir Religious Enmity

Despite Afaq’s faith in the judiciary, the court deemed the message’s underlying tone divisive. Afaq’s lawyer argued it only reflected personal anguish, but the court upheld the FIR, citing the message’s implicit communal implications.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
WhatsApp | Photo: Pexels

The Allahabad High Court recently ruled that a WhatsApp message, even without explicit religious references, can promote enmity between communities through its "unsaid words" and "subtle message." On September 26, Justices J J Munir and Pramod Kumar Srivastava dismissed a petition by Afaq Ahmad from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, to quash an FIR accusing him of spreading religious hatred.

The court found that Afaq’s message, sent after his brother Arif’s arrest for alleged unlawful religious conversion, implied that Arif was falsely targeted due to his religious identity, potentially outraging religious sentiments and fostering communal discord. The investigation against Afaq was allowed to proceed.

Read Also
Indore News: High Court Allows NEET-UG Aspirant To Take Part In Third Counselling
article-image

The case began on July 19 when Arif was arrested following a complaint by RSS worker Sandeep Kaushik, who accused him of obscenity, breaching peace, and criminal intimidation. Kaushik further alleged Arif’s involvement in "love jihad," claiming he lured Hindu women into relationships, arranged fake passports, and trafficked them abroad. The charges against Arif were later expanded to include rape, cheating, forgery, and violations under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. Arif remains in jail.

On July 30, Afaq faced an FIR based on a WhatsApp message he sent to two individuals, expressing distress over his brother’s arrest, alleging a false case due to political pressure, and fearing a boycott of his family’s livelihood. Despite Afaq’s faith in the judiciary, the court deemed the message’s underlying tone divisive. Afaq’s lawyer argued it only reflected personal anguish, but the court upheld the FIR, citing the message’s implicit communal implications.

FPJ Shorts
President Droupadi Murmu’s Heartwarming Gesture Delights Kerala School Children
President Droupadi Murmu’s Heartwarming Gesture Delights Kerala School Children
Foreign Tourists Dance In Front Of Taj Mahal To Create Reels As Guide Films; ASI To Take Action - VIDEO
Foreign Tourists Dance In Front Of Taj Mahal To Create Reels As Guide Films; ASI To Take Action - VIDEO
Mumbai Metro Line 2B To Become First To Connect Eastern And Western Suburbs | Inauguration Date Announced
Mumbai Metro Line 2B To Become First To Connect Eastern And Western Suburbs | Inauguration Date Announced
'High Time Gautam Gambhir Makes Harshit Rana Captain': Netizens Brutally Troll Team India Coach & Pacer After IND vs AUS ODI Series Loss
'High Time Gautam Gambhir Makes Harshit Rana Captain': Netizens Brutally Troll Team India Coach & Pacer After IND vs AUS ODI Series Loss
Read Also
Allahabad High Court Dismisses Sambhal Mosque Committee’s Plea Seeking Stay On Demolition Of...
article-image

Separate FIRs were filed against Afaq’s brother and uncle, Sadik, the latter for allegedly claiming Arif was framed. On October 15, Kaushik justified his complaint, stating the affected woman’s family was scared. Bijnor police are nearing completion of the investigation, with a chargesheet expected soon. The Ahmad family’s shop in Chandpur was found shuttered last week.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kedarnath & Yamunotri Temples Close For Winter As Char Dham Yatra 2025 Concludes

Kedarnath & Yamunotri Temples Close For Winter As Char Dham Yatra 2025 Concludes

Foreign Tourists Dance In Front Of Taj Mahal To Create Reels As Guide Films; ASI To Take Action -...

Foreign Tourists Dance In Front Of Taj Mahal To Create Reels As Guide Films; ASI To Take Action -...

Cochin Shipyard Delivers First Indigenous Anti-submarine Vessel Mahe To Indian Navy

Cochin Shipyard Delivers First Indigenous Anti-submarine Vessel Mahe To Indian Navy

'Vikas With NDA, Vinash With Mahagathbandhan': BJP Chief JP Nadda In Bihar Elections 2025 Rally -...

'Vikas With NDA, Vinash With Mahagathbandhan': BJP Chief JP Nadda In Bihar Elections 2025 Rally -...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 23, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 23, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...