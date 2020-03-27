ICMR permits 35 labs for coronavirus testing; 9 labs in Maharashtra; here is the complete list

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) given nod to 35 private laboratories across the country to conduct COVID-19 tests.
The move comes in the wake of the number of coronavirus cases crossing the 700 mark in the country with 17 deaths recorded so far. The ICMR has given nod to six laboratories in Delhi, four in Gujarat, three in Haryana, two in Karnataka, nine in Maharashtra, one in Odisha, four in Tamil Nadu, five in Telangana and one in West Bengal.
In Maharashtra, the nine private labs will be located in Mumbai, Thane and Pune cities.
The positive coronavirus cases in India jumped to 724. A total of 66 people have been cured of the disease. So far, 17 people have lost their lives due to the virus.
According to Zee News, some private labs in Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have got nod from ICMR.
Here's a list of Private Laboratories for coronavirus testing:
Six private labs in Delhi:
1. Lal Path Labs, Delhi
2. Dr Dangs Lab, New Delhi
3. Laboratory Services, New Delhi
4. Max Lab, Max Super Spciality Hospital, Saket, New-Delhi
5. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Clinical Lab Services, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi
6. Oncquest Labs Ltd, New-Delhi
Four private labs in Gujarat:
1. Unipath Specialty laboratory limited, Ahmedabad
2. Supratech Micropath Laboratory & Research Institute Pvt Ltd, Ahmedabad
3. SN GeneLab Pvt Ltd, Surat
4. Pangenomics International Pvt Ltd, Ahmedabad
Three labs in Haryana
1. Strand Life Sciences, Gurugram
2. SRL Limited, Gurugram
3. Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre-Lab, Gurgaon
Two labs in Karnataka
1. Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, Bengaluru
2. Cancyte Technologies Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru
Nine private labs Maharashtra:
1. Thyrocare Technologies Limited, Navi Mumbai
2. Suburban Diagnostics (India) Pvt. Ltd., Andheri (W), Mumbai
3. Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Kohinoor Mall, Mumbai
4. Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Navi Mumbai
5. SRL Limited, Prime Square Building, Gaiwadi Industrial Estate, Mumbai
6. A.G. Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Pune
7. Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Laboratory, Mumbai
8. InfeXn Laboratories Private Limited, Thane (W)
9. iGenetic Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Andheri East, Mumbai
One private lab in Orissa:
1. Dept of Lab Services, Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar
Four private labs in Tamil Nadu:
1. Dept. of Clinical Virology, Vellore
2. Department of Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Chennai
3. Neuberg Ehrlich Lab Pvt Ltd, Chennai
4. Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute, Chennai
Five private labs in Telangana:
1. Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad
2. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad
3. Vimta Labs Ltd, Plot No 142, Hyderabad
4. Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited, Secunderabad
5. Dr. Remedies Labs Private Ltd, Hyderabad
One private lab in West Bengal:
1. Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals, Kolkata
