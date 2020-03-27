ICMR permits 35 labs for coronavirus testing; 9 labs in Maharashtra; here is the complete list

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) given nod to 35 private laboratories across the country to conduct COVID-19 tests.

The move comes in the wake of the number of coronavirus cases crossing the 700 mark in the country with 17 deaths recorded so far. The ICMR has given nod to six laboratories in Delhi, four in Gujarat, three in Haryana, two in Karnataka, nine in Maharashtra, one in Odisha, four in Tamil Nadu, five in Telangana and one in West Bengal.

In Maharashtra, the nine private labs will be located in Mumbai, Thane and Pune cities.