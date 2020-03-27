Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Global COVID-19 cases top 500,000; death toll crosses 22,000

COVID-19 positive person died in Bhilwara, Rajasthan
A COVID19 positive person has died in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. He had comorbid conditions including diseases relating to kidney and blood pressure: Rajan Nanda, Principal, Mahatma Gandhi Hospital
Special train reached Kanpur Railway station carrying about 200 persons from Maharashtra's Nashik
A special train reached Kanpur Railway station carrying about 200 persons from Maharashtra's Nashik, to their home state Uttar Pradesh. All passengers were screened at the station&underwent 14-day quarantine stamping with indelible ink on their hands.
Second positive case of COVID-19 in Andamans
Second positive case of COVID19 in Andamans. He had traveled with the first positive case. Both in hospital and protocols being followed: Chetan Sanghi, Chief Secretary, Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Iran's COVID-19 cases approach 30,000; over 2,000 dead
Iran has reported 2,389 more cases of COVID-19 infection, as the total number reached 29,406. The country reported 157 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising its death toll from the virus to 2,234. So far a total of 10,457 patients have recovered since the first cases were detected on February 19.
Global COVID-19 cases top 500,000; death toll crosses 22,000
The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide topped 500,000 as of Thursday noon, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University in the US. The fresh figure reached 510,108 cases with 22,993 deaths.
US confirmed COVID-19 cases top 70,000, toll crosses 1,000
The number of COVID-19 cases in the US topped 70,000 as of 1.45 p.m., US Eastern Time on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The fresh figure reached 75,233 with 1,070 deaths, the CSSE said, Xinhua reported.The state of New York has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, with 37,258 cases reported. New Jersey and California have reported 4,407 and 3,247 cases, respectively, according to the center.
Total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rises to 128
Three more test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, number of COVID-19 patients reaches 128.
Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 719
A total of 719 positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported on Thursday, Health Ministry informed adding that 45 of them have been cured so far. 88 new cases were reported in the country today, making it highest in a day.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)