Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Global COVID-19 cases top 500,000; death toll crosses 22,000

The number of COVID-19 cases in the US topped 70,000 as of 1.45 p.m., US Eastern Time on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The fresh figure reached 75,233 with 1,070 deaths, the CSSE said, Xinhua reported.The state of New York has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, with 37,258 cases reported. New Jersey and California have reported 4,407 and 3,247 cases, respectively, according to the center.