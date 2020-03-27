Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC collaborates with Taj Caterers to provide complimentary food to patients

Earlier Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has assured the people that the state had sufficient feedstocks while Food & Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal declared that the state had enough buffer stock of foodgrains for the next six months.

On Friday, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra rose to 130 after five new cases were detected till late Thursday night. They include one each from Pune and Kolhapur, besides three from Sangli.

The state's death toll has risen to 5, including two women, both 65, who passed away on March 24 and March 26. Besides, a Philippines national who had recovered from coronavirus infections but has since died, as the cause of death was different, is not counted in the corona death toll.

On Friday, five persons tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region- four in Nagpur city and another in Gondia district.

