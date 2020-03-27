Indian sprinter Hima Das donates one month salary to Assam government in fight against coronavirus

Not only Hima Das, but many other sportspersons in India and the world are engaging in donations to help combat the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed over 24,000 lives worldwide.

Those donations are used to buy food and medical supplies, necessary items like masks and suits to prevent the spread of the virus.

Last year, the World junior champion was ruled out of the World Championship due to a nagging back problem.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had on September 9 named seven women, including Hima, for the 4x400m relay and 4x400m mixed relay races at the World Championships to be held from September 27 to October 6 in Doha.

However, Hima's participation in the relay events became a matter of intense speculation after she was left out of the initial entries of Indian women athletes for the two relay races submitted by AFI to the IAAF for the showpiece event.

The 19-year-old Assamese runner was also not entered for the mixed 4x400m relay race.

Hima has been suffering from a lower back pain after competing at the Asian Games in 2018. She pulled out of the individual 400m heats during the Asian Championships in Doha in April midway through the race.

Meanwhile, in India, the coronavirus positive cases has risen to 727 in India with 20 deaths.