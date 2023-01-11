e-Paper Get App
Auto Expo 2023: From ethanol engines to sporty e-bikes, everything you can look forward to

An entire pavilion has been dedicated to ethanol, which can be used to make fuel more affordable and increase farm income.

Along with being vehicles to drive forward urban mobility and accelerate transportation, cars are also seen as status symbols in Indian society. By buying more than 4.25 million vehicles in 2022, Indians propelled the country ahead of Japan as the third largest market. Now Greater Noida will host the unveiling of 75 new automobiles, which will include global launches for five products.

Big brands lead the way

Even as major manufacturers have steered clear of the event this year, market leaders Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar, Kia India, and Morris Garage will lead the fleet of carmakers at the Auto Expo 2023. The first two days on Wdnesday, January 11 and Thursday, January 12, are open for the press, while the public will be able to attend from January 13 to 18. People can head to the India Expo Mart near JP Golf Course in Greater Noida, accessible via the expressway and metro.

Innovation and sustainability in focus

With the focus on mixing etanol from farm waste with petrol to make fuel affordable, increase the income of farmers, and to prevent stubble burning, a pavilion has been dedicated to the fuel.

Lexus has made its debut at the expo, with its RX SUVs, including the RX 350h luxury hybrid, alongside Rs 500h F-Sport edition.

EV maker BYD unveiled its latest offering which runs for 700 kilometre after being charged up once, and will be available from Diwali.

Kia unveiled its KA4 with multi-bluetooth connectivity and dual sunroof, along with advance driver assistance tech. It also showed off its EV9 concept SUV.

Sporty e-bikes were also rolled out by Tork during the day, and Keeway introduced its scrambler the SR 250.

Hyundai’s long-time brand ambassador also made an appearance at the brand’s pavilion, days before his next big ticket release.

