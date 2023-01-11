Auto Expo 2023: Atul Auto arm launches two electric three-wheeler models | Image: Atul Auto (Representative)

Atul Auto Ltd unveiled two electric three-wheelers today at Auto Expo 2023 in New Delhi, the company said in a filing with stock exchanges.

Through its subsidiary Atul Greentech Pvt Ltd, the Rajkot-based manufacturer of three-wheelers introduced the Atul Mobili and Atul Energie models.

According to the manufacturer, Atul Mobili is a passenger vehicle with a range of 110 km, while Atul Energie is a cargo vehicle with a range of 195 km. Lithium-ion batteries are used to power both variations.

"The introduction of electric three-wheelers marks a new phase of growth and innovation for Atul Auto," the company said in the release.

For a long time, Atul Auto has been attempting to establish itself in the electric three-wheeler industry and has already released its electric three-wheelers in both domestic and European markets.

According to the firm, the new Atul Mobili and Atul Energie will be introduced across the nation, starting in Punjab, Gujarat, and the Delhi-National Capital Region.

