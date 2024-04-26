Despite Drop In Profits, Tech Mahindra Shares Soar Over 9% As Indices Open In Green

Representational image | File

The Indian markets opened in Green on Friday, with Sensex at 74,449.44, up by 110 points, and Nifty at 22,600.10, up by 29.75 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 48,519.05 also up by 24.10 points

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, HCL and TCS were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened flat at 83.33 against the dollar.

Markets on Thursday

The stock markets ended Thursday on a higher note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 74,339.44, up by 486.50 points or 0.66 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 22,558.50, up by 156.10 points or 0.7 per cent.

Moreover, the Nifty Bank gained 310.20 points or 0.64 per cent to settle at 48,499.20.

Top Gainers and Losers -BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, SBI, JSW Steel, Nestle India, and Sun Pharma emerged as the major gainers, while Kotak Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Titan, Bajaj Finance, and Maruti suffered losses.

In the Nifty pack, Axis Bank, SBI, Dr. Reddy Laboratories, Nestle India, and JSW Steel led the gains, while Kotak Bank, LTIM, Titan, Hindustan Unilever, and SBI Life were among the laggards

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) increased by USD 0.25 to USD 83.82 a barrel at 0643 IST. Brent crude prices also increased by USD 0.28 to USD 89.29 a barrel at 0643 IST.

On Thursday, both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective slump in their numbers, meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw a slide of value.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,048.42 losing 23.23 points or 0.98 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 38,085.80 losing 375.12 points or 0.98 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a rise of 100.99 points or 0.64 per cent to reach 15,611.76.

The Asian indices started in Green, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.59 per cent to reach 37,849.56, at the opening of the day's trade, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surged 1.57 per cent to climb to 17,556.67 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a rise, as it increased by 1.13 per cent to reach 2,658.28.