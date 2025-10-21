Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For October 21, 2025

File Image |

Indian equity markets ended the last session of Samvat 2081 on a positive note, marking their fourth straight day of gains on October 20, led by broad-based buying across sectors. The session opened strong with Nifty above 25,800 and extended further to cross 25,900 amid buying in heavyweights like Reliance Industries and banking stocks on the back of robust Q2 earnings. At close, the Sensex gained 411.18 points or 0.49 percent to settle at 84,363.37, while the Nifty rose 133.3 points or 0.52 percent to end at 25,843.15. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices added 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively. During Samvat 2081, both Sensex and Nifty advanced more than 6 percent each. Nifty Bank crossed the 58,000 mark for the first time, hitting a record high of 58,261.55 before some profit-taking, but still managed to close above 58,000.

Markets will remain closed for regular trading on October 21 and 22, though NSE will conduct a one-hour special ‘Muhurat Trading’ session on October 21 between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm.

As we enter Samvat 2082, optimism is returning to Indian markets after a testing year that saw India lag global peers despite solid domestic fundamentals. The outlook is improving with prospects of an earnings-led recovery supported by reforms, GST 2.0 rollout, income tax relief, and a liquidity-friendly policy stance. India’s GDP is projected to grow around 6.8% in FY26, reflecting its strong economic resilience. Valuations are now reasonable, earnings downgrades have bottomed out, and domestic inflows remain strong even as foreign investors stay cautious.

The Nifty 50 extended its festive rally for a fourth session, rising half a percent on October 20 and closing above the long-standing bearish gap created in October 2024, supported by strength in banks, technology, and Reliance Industries. The index also moved above the key resistance of 25,800 despite mild profit booking at higher levels. Momentum indicators stayed firm, with RSI rising to 71.8 and MACD maintaining its upward bias. The higher high–higher low structure signals continued bullish momentum, though resistance is expected near 25,900–26,000. Sustaining above this zone could pave the way for a record high near 26,277, while support lies at 25,600–25,500.

File Image |

The Nifty opened over 100 points higher at 25,825 and traded within a narrow 25,926–25,788 range before closing at 25,843, up 0.52 percent. It formed a small bullish candle with upper and lower shadows, reflecting a positive bias despite selling at higher levels. Expect the index to stay strong with potential to test 26,000–26,200 in the short term as long as it holds above 25,700; below this, consolidation may resume.

Derivatives data showed resistance at 25,850–25,900 and support at 25,800–25,750. The highest Call open interest was at 25,850 and 25,900 strikes, while the maximum Put open interest was seen at 25,800 and 25,850.

The Bank Nifty continued to outperform, closing above 58,000 for the first time at 58,033, up 320 points or 0.55 percent, with strong volumes. It formed a bullish candle with a long upper shadow, showing positive sentiment amid minor pressure at higher levels. The index is trading at all-time highs, reflecting solid momentum driven by festive optimism and strong sectoral performance. Support is placed at 57,700–57,600, and sustaining above this could see an upside towards 58,500–58,900 in the near term.

File Image |

Meanwhile, the India VIX eased 2.32 percent to 11.36, hovering near lower zones — indicating stability and comfort for market bulls.

NBCC - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

Since the beginning of October the stock has taken support at its 40 and 100 EMA levels and continues to trade above those levels. It is also comfortably trading above 200 EMA levels on daily charts signalling strong momentum both in the short as well medium to longer term horizon. This is supported by consistent order wins, positive RSI divergence visibility and positive super trend indicator reinforcing bullish momentum.

File Image |

BUY NBCC CMP 113.48 SL 109.12 TGT 117.77

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 21st Oct 2025

Marathon Nextgen Realty:

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd (“MNRL”) announced Monte South Commercial, a landmark office and retail development at Byculla in joint venture with Adani Realty. With an approximate area of 1.2 million sq.ft. being built and an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 3,400 crore, the project marks a significant milestone in strengthening Marathon’s commercial portfolio in South Mumbai.

Monte South Commercial forms part of the larger Monte South campus, which comprises four residential towers rising over 64 storeys with a total residential sale carpet area of over 1.6 million sq.ft. Tower A is ready with Occupation Certificate (OC), Tower B has topped out in RCC, and Tower C has reached the 12th slab, progressing at a rapid pace, while Tower D is yet to be launched.

RRP Semiconductor:

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has cautioned investors after RRP Semiconductor’s share price skyrocketed from Rs 15 in April 2024 to Rs 9,292.20 in October 2025, a rise not supported by its financials. The stock has been placed under the Enhanced Surveillance Measures (ESM) framework to curb speculation and protect investors. It will now trade on a trade-for-trade basis with a 2% price band, 100% margin, and periodic call auctions. The company also clarified it has no links with Sachin Tendulkar or any land allotment from the Maharashtra government.

RPG Life Sciences:

RPG Life Sciences Ltd., part of RPG Enterprises, is exploring acquisitions to drive growth, backed by a strong cash position of Rs 223 crore and zero debt. CEO Nair in one of the media interviews said that the company is in talks with multiple targets but will pursue only value-accretive deals. RPG’s domestic business grew 16.6% in Q2FY26, outperforming the industry, while revenue rose 5.5% YoY to Rs 181.7 crore. The firm is expanding its monoclonal antibody and immunosuppressant portfolios, scaling API operations, and exploring new markets. Nair aims to double revenue to Rs 1,000 crore within 3–4 years.

SWSOLAR:

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. (SWREL) has secured three new EPC project wins totaling Rs 1,772 crore. The company was declared L1 for two domestic solar PV projects — 363 MWp in Rajasthan and 580 MWp in Uttar Pradesh — both on a BOS basis. It also received a Letter of Intent for a 115 MWp project in South Africa worth around USD 120 million. With these, total order inflows for FY26 have reached Rs 3,775 crore.

Geojit Financial Services:

The company reported a 21% YoY decline in consolidated revenue to Rs 172.94 crore, though it rose 13% sequentially. Profit before tax fell 60% YoY to Rs 30.31 crore, while profit after tax dropped 59% to Rs 23.47 crore, both declining sequentially as well. Equity and related income slipped 37% YoY to Rs 81.63 crore, whereas distribution income grew 12% YoY to Rs 62.33 crore, marking a strong 66% jump QoQ.