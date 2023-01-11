Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai Motor India drives in all electric model Ioniq 5 | Image: Hyundai Motor India (Representative)

Hyundai Motor India at the Auto Expo 2023 launched its all electric model Ioniq 5 priced at Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company's proprietary battery electric vehicle platform E-GMP is the model's foundation.

Hyundai, which already offers one electric vehicle (EV) for sale in the nation—the Kona Electric—said the Ioniq 5's price is introductory and will stand for the first 500 buyers.

"Ioniq 5 represents our shift towards future mobility with tenets that encapsulate intelligent technology, innovation and sustainability," Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Unsoo Kim said while launching the model at Auto Expo 2023 here.

The model will pave the way for faster adoption of electric mobility, he added.

Ioniq 5 comes with a range or 631 kilometre per full charge, the company said.

Hyundai had made plans to invest Rs 4,000 crore in India by December 2021 to support the production of about six electric vehicles there.

Over the next few years, the company intends to release a variety of models based on both its current lineup and brand-new automobiles built on its worldwide platform E-GMP.

Six battery electric vehicles in its lineup will serve a variety of markets, including the mass market and mass premium segments in India.