MG Motor India reveals next-gen Hector starting at ₹14.72 lakh at the Auto Expo 2023

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
article-image
MG Motor India announces next-gen Hector price starting at Rs 14.72 lakh at the Auto Expo 2023 | Image: MG Motor India
MG Motor India on Wednesday announced the prices for its next-gen Hector, ranging between Rs 14.72-22.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hector is now available in five variants: Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro.

The company said in a press release that the SUV is available in five, six, and seven-seater configurations.

The next-gen Hector has key safety features such as six airbags and a 360-degree HD camera.

Hector was introduced by MG Motor India in 2019. MG Motor India showcased its vision for future mobility - 'Drive Ahead' - at Auto Expo 2023 here.

The company unveiled a line-up of 14 production-ready vehicles from its portfolio at the expo.

article-image

