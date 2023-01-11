Maruti Suzuki showcases new Concept Electric SUV “eVX” at the Auto Expo 2023

(L to R) Mr. Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan and Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. unveiled the Concept eVX, Suzuki's first Global Strategic EV at Auto Expo 2023, India | Image: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today showcased the Concept Electric SUV eVX at the Auto Expo 2023, as per the company's press release.

With the new series, the company aims to reinforce its vision of developing sustainable powertrain systems through continuous technological development and innovation.

The 'Emotional Versatile Cruiser' or 'Concept eVX' is a mid-size electric SUV concept designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, offering futuristic SUV design elements with an upright posture and commanding highseating.

The Concept Electric SUV eVX will be powered by a 60 kWh battery pack, offering up to 550 km of driving range.

Concept Electric SUV eVX specifications:

• Dimensions: L x W x H: 4,300mm x 1,800mm x 1,600mm

• Platform: All-new dedicated EV platform

• Battery Capacity: 60kWh battery pack with safe battery technology

• Driving Range: up to 550km

Maruti Suzuki will invest ₹100 billion in India

Commenting on the global premiere of Concept Electric SUV eVX, Mr. Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, said, "I am delighted to unveil the Concept eVX, our first global strategic EV. We plan to bring it to market by 2025. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority. We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from our business. One key measure is reducing CO2 emitted by using our products. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest 100 billion rupees in the production of BEVs and their batteries."

Adding to this, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "The Concept eVX is Suzuki’s first global strategic Electric Vehicle, and I am excited that it debuts here in India. It brings exciting urban SUV styling through its sharp design language and as a Battery Electric Vehicle it purposefully reinforces our commitment to environment friendliness and sustainability."