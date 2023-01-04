e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessVolkswagen group's India sales grow 85% to 1,01,270 units in 2022

SKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. is in charge of the group's strategy and represents the brands SKODA, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini in India

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
Volkswagen group's India sales grow 85% to 1,01,270 units in 2022 | Image credit: Volkswagen (Representative)
Volkswagen's sales in India increased by 85.48 percent to 1,01,270 units in 2022, according to SKODA AUTO. On Wednesday, Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd.

In 2021, the group sold 54,598 units in India.

SKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. is in charge of the group's strategy and represents the brands SKODA, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini in India (SAVWIPL).

"While challenges around the ongoing chip shortage and increasing input costs continued, we successfully re-calibrated, taking action with agility and speed to minimise the impact of these," SAVWIPL Managing Director and CEO Piyush Arora said in a statement.

On the strategic importance of India for the VW Group, he said it is an important market for the group's global expansion plans.

"There is a story of sustainable progress emerging for the group in India and from India," he said, adding the country is also emerging as a key manufacturing hub for the group.

Arora further said, "Exports remain a fundamental pillar of growth. We serve 44 of the VW Group's export markets from India. The India region is also contributing to the Group globally in terms of being a growing base of suppliers, engineers."

The group's exports from India stood at 33,397 units last year.

SAVWIPL Executive Director - Group Sales & Marketing, Christian Cahn von Seelen said, "For VW and SKODA, 2022 saw us rolling out the complete India 2.0 portfolio, with both brands clocking significant sales growth. Audi showcased solid performance in volume."

He added that the group's luxury EVs Audi e-tron and Porsche Taycan gained "remarkable resonance in the market," adding that sports and supersports vehicle brands Lamborghini and Porsche also reached new heights.

