India's Ultra-Rich Redefine Luxury Living, Why This Worli Sea-Face Tower Commands Billion-Rupee Homes?

A luxury residential tower on Mumbai’s Worli Sea Face, Naman Xana, has become India’s most talked-about address in 2025. With record-breaking deals crossing Rs 700 crore, ultra-rich buyers are paying unprecedented prices for sea-facing homes that offer privacy, space, and unmatched exclusivity.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
A luxury residential tower on Mumbai’s Worli Sea Face, Naman Xana, has become India’s most talked-about address in 2025. | Photo-namanxana.com

Mumbai: A tall tower standing on Mumbai’s prestigious Worli Sea Face has become the biggest talking point in India’s corporate and real estate circles in 2025. While Mumbai already has many luxury buildings, Naman Xana has broken all past records. A historic deal worth over Rs 700 crore has drawn global attention to this ultra-luxury project.

This has raised a big question: what is so special about a single apartment here that India’s richest people are ready to spend billions of rupees? Is it only the sea view, or is there something more behind its design and safety?

Why Naman Xana Is Truly Unique

Worli Sea Face has always been a favourite location for the wealthy, but in 2025, Naman Xana emerged as the most expensive residential project in India. The 150-metre-tall, 44-storey tower is developed by the Naman Group, with architecture by Talati & Partners.

One of its biggest highlights is its pillar-free layout, which allows owners to design homes ranging from 6,500 sq ft to 22,000 sq ft as per their taste. This flexibility is rare in high-rise buildings.

Sea Views, Privacy and Top-Class Amenities

Only 22 families live in the entire tower, ensuring extreme privacy. Each apartment offers a 180-degree view of the Arabian Sea, giving residents a feeling of floating above the ocean.

The building has 11 floors of dedicated parking, along with a gym, Pilates room, indoor games area, and a grand party hall. Built using a hybrid RCC and steel structure, the tower combines strength with a modern glass-like appearance.

Record-Breaking Deals in 2025

In 2025, property deals in Naman Xana ranged from Rs 200 crore to over Rs 700 crore, shocking the real estate industry.

Leena Gandhi Tiwari, Chairperson of USV Pharma, bought two duplex apartments across the 32nd to 35th floors. The 22,572 sq ft home cost Rs 639 crore, and nearly Rs 703 crore including taxes, at a record Rs 2.83 lakh per sq ft.

Tanya Dubash of Godrej Industries purchased a sea-facing duplex for Rs 225.76 crore.

Vibhavari Sanghvi, wife of Sun Pharma promoter Dilip Sanghvi, bought two apartments worth about Rs 135 crore.

More Than a Home, a Status Symbol

Naman Xana is not just a building-it has become a symbol of ultra-exclusive luxury. With limited homes and a prime sea-facing location, it shows that India’s billionaires are now seeking not just luxury, but rare and elite living spaces where even neighbours belong to the same league.

