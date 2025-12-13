 Realty Firm Satya Group & Maple Group Will Develop Luxury Housing Project In Gurugram For ₹1,600 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRealty Firm Satya Group & Maple Group Will Develop Luxury Housing Project In Gurugram For ₹1,600 Crore

Realty Firm Satya Group & Maple Group Will Develop Luxury Housing Project In Gurugram For ₹1,600 Crore

Realty firm Satya Group and Maple Group will develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram at a cost of around Rs 1,600 crore. Satya Group and Maple Group together have successfully delivered over 15 landmark projects across Delhi and Gurgaon. In addition, Satya Group alone has completed more than 9 independent projects, spread across Delhi, Gurgaon, Indore, and Bhatinda.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 09:55 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Realty firm Satya Group and Maple Group will develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram at a cost of around Rs 1,600 crore.In a statement on Friday, Satya Group said it has launched a new project, 'Levante Residences', spread over 5 acres, in Sector 104, Dwarka Expressway, at Gurugram, in partnership with Maple Group.

Read Also
Realty Developer Dasnac Will Infuse ₹2,000 Crore In Uttar Pradesh's Luxury Housing Project
article-image

"The project will be delivered in a single phase with 488 units across the three towers with an envisaged investment of approximately Rs 1,600 crore towards land and construction costs. The anticipated sales realisation is pegged at Rs 2,000 crore," it added.

Satya Group and Maple Group together have successfully delivered over 15 landmark projects across Delhi and Gurgaon. In addition, Satya Group alone has completed more than 9 independent projects, spread across Delhi, Gurgaon, Indore, and Bhatinda, further strengthening its legacy of excellence.Maple Group has delivered 5 projects to date and is currently developing 3 new projects across Gurgaon, Noida, Bangalore, Goa, and Patiala independently. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Lionel Messi's Handshake With Shah Rukh Khan Goes Viral During Kolkata Visit
VIDEO: Lionel Messi's Handshake With Shah Rukh Khan Goes Viral During Kolkata Visit
PM Modi's Lavish Vegetarian Dinner For NDA MPs: Subz Badam Shorba, Gongura Paneer, Kahwa & Other Indian Dishes
PM Modi's Lavish Vegetarian Dinner For NDA MPs: Subz Badam Shorba, Gongura Paneer, Kahwa & Other Indian Dishes
Shah Rukh Khan Meets Messi In Kolkata; Football Legend Clicks Picture With AbRam - Watch Viral Video
Shah Rukh Khan Meets Messi In Kolkata; Football Legend Clicks Picture With AbRam - Watch Viral Video
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Urges Farmers To Adopt Practices That Protect Soil Health
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Urges Farmers To Adopt Practices That Protect Soil Health

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Urges Farmers To Adopt Practices That Protect Soil...

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Urges Farmers To Adopt Practices That Protect Soil...

IRFC To Cross ₹60,000 Crore In Loan Sanctions By The End Of Third Quarter

IRFC To Cross ₹60,000 Crore In Loan Sanctions By The End Of Third Quarter

Paytm Makes Additional Investment Of ₹2,250 Crore In Subsidiary Through A Rights Issue After RBI's...

Paytm Makes Additional Investment Of ₹2,250 Crore In Subsidiary Through A Rights Issue After RBI's...

Realty Firm Satya Group & Maple Group Will Develop Luxury Housing Project In Gurugram For ₹1,600...

Realty Firm Satya Group & Maple Group Will Develop Luxury Housing Project In Gurugram For ₹1,600...

Union Cabinet Approves A Bill To Raise Foreign Direct Investment In The Insurance Sector To 100%

Union Cabinet Approves A Bill To Raise Foreign Direct Investment In The Insurance Sector To 100%