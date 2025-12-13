Realty Firm Satya Group & Maple Group Will Develop Luxury Housing Project In Gurugram For ₹1,600 Crore

File Image |

New Delhi: Realty firm Satya Group and Maple Group will develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram at a cost of around Rs 1,600 crore.In a statement on Friday, Satya Group said it has launched a new project, 'Levante Residences', spread over 5 acres, in Sector 104, Dwarka Expressway, at Gurugram, in partnership with Maple Group.

"The project will be delivered in a single phase with 488 units across the three towers with an envisaged investment of approximately Rs 1,600 crore towards land and construction costs. The anticipated sales realisation is pegged at Rs 2,000 crore," it added.

Satya Group and Maple Group together have successfully delivered over 15 landmark projects across Delhi and Gurgaon. In addition, Satya Group alone has completed more than 9 independent projects, spread across Delhi, Gurgaon, Indore, and Bhatinda, further strengthening its legacy of excellence.Maple Group has delivered 5 projects to date and is currently developing 3 new projects across Gurgaon, Noida, Bangalore, Goa, and Patiala independently.

