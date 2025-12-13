Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Urges Farmers To Adopt Practices That Protect Soil Health

File Image |

Barabanki (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged farmers to adopt practices that protect soil health, saying the survival of creation depends on the well-being of the earth.

Speaking at a Progressive Farmers' Conference and 'Kheti Ki Baat, Khet Par' programme in Daulatpur village, where he also inaugurated the Rabi season's "Kisan Pathshala", Adityanath said, "Mother Earth produces food that feeds us, but her health must also remain intact. If the earth remains healthy, not just humans but the entire creation will be sustained." During the interactive field programme, the Chief Minister discussed the state's agricultural progress, multi-crop practices, technological innovations, transparency in the MSP system, and ongoing efforts to enhance farmers' income.

He said several initiatives aligned with the Prime Minister's National Vision of Natural Farming are underway. "The Prime Minister always says the first mantra to increase farmers' income is to reduce input cost and increase production. When farmers receive timely seeds, fertilisers, irrigation facilities and scientific support, this becomes possible," he said.According to an official statement, progressive farmers were felicitated at the event and beneficiaries of various schemes were handed cheques and approval letters. Exhibitions showcased improved crop varieties, vegetables, farm machinery and FPO-based innovations. The advanced farming model of Daulatpur was highlighted as an inspiration for other districts.

Adityanath said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, Uttar Pradesh has made significant strides in overall development in the past 11 years, aided by fertile land, ample water resources and improved connectivity. The state accounts for 11 per cent of the country's cultivable land and contributes 21 per cent to national foodgrain supply, he added.He said measures such as soil health cards, crop insurance, sugarcane payments, expansion of mandis and improved storage and processing facilities have benefitted farmers. Uttar Pradesh's agricultural growth rate, he said, has increased from 8.6 per cent to 17.7 per cent.

The Chief Minister said the Kisan Pathshala was organised at the farm of Padma Shri awardee and progressive farmer Ramasharan Verma to understand real challenges, observe crop conditions on the ground and promote methods that ensure higher production at lower cost. Verma, while welcoming the Chief Minister and dignitaries, credited government support for the rise in farmers' income.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said it was the first time a Chief Minister had discussed farming issues directly from a farmer's field, calling it a transformative effort inspired by the Prime Minister.Several ministers, public representatives and officials attended the programme, where a short film on the government's agricultural initiatives was also screened.

