 Investment Management Firm Fidelity International Acquires 6.3% Stake In E-Commerce Firm Meesho
Investment management firm Fidelity International has acquired a 6.3 per cent stake in e-commerce firm Meesho, according to a regulatory filing. Meesho shares listed at over a 53 per cent premium on Wednesday against the issue price of Rs 111, taking the company's market valuation to Rs 77,000 crore. Meesho shares closed at Rs 165.2 apiece at BSE on Friday.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Investment management firm Fidelity International has acquired a 6.3 per cent stake in e-commerce firm Meesho, according to a regulatory filing.Fidelity received Meesho shares at the time of IPO (Initial public offering).According to the filing, Fidelity has received 284,310,115 shares accounting for 6.3 per cent stake in Meesho.

Stake acquired by Fidelity is valued at around Rs 3,155 crore based on the issue price of Rs 111 apiece.Meesho shares listed at over a 53 per cent premium on Wednesday against the issue price of Rs 111, taking the company's market valuation to Rs 77,000 crore.Meesho shares closed at Rs 165.2 apiece at BSE on Friday.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

