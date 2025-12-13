IRFC To Cross ₹60,000 Crore In Loan Sanctions By The End Of Third Quarter

File Image |

New Delhi: IRFC is firmly positioned to cross Rs 60,000 crore in loan sanctions by the end of third quarter, the state-owned firm's Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Kumar Dubey said on Friday.

VIDEO | Delhi: On the 40th Foundation Day of the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Manoj Kumar Dubey, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of IRFC, said: "We are very happy to celebrate this day for many reasons. This year, we launched IRFC 2.0, the diversification phase…

Outlining long-term strategic vision for the Navratna CPSE at its 40th Foundation Day, Dubey said this milestone signals the organisation's strong fundamentals, disciplined financial architecture and renewed strategic focus, setting the tone for the next phase of the company's growth story.

He further highlighted that the organisation is set to exceed its internal business targets for the year.Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) reported a 10 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,777 crore in the second quarter as against Rs 1,613 crore in the same quarter a year ago.However, total revenue from operations declined to Rs 6,372 crore in the July-September period as against Rs 6,899 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

