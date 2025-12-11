 Realty Developer Dasnac Will Infuse ₹2,000 Crore In Uttar Pradesh's Luxury Housing Project
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRealty Developer Dasnac Will Infuse ₹2,000 Crore In Uttar Pradesh's Luxury Housing Project

Realty Developer Dasnac Will Infuse ₹2,000 Crore In Uttar Pradesh's Luxury Housing Project

Realty developer Dasnac will invest around Rs 2,000 crore in a luxury housing project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Dasnac Westminster is being planned as a luxury development with limited residences. The company said the project has seen early interest from high-net-worth individuals, including non-resident Indians and buyers from Gulf countries, seeking premium residential assets in the region.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Noida: Realty developer Dasnac will invest around Rs 2,000 crore in a luxury housing project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, officials of the company said on Wednesday.The project, named Dasnac Westminster, will be developed on a 1.94-acre plot and will comprise 264 premium apartments. The total project outlay, including land and development costs, is estimated at around Rs 2,500 crore, the company said.

Read Also
Realty Firm Urban Vault Grants Lease On 21,000 Sq Ft Office Spaces In Bengaluru To Three Japanese...
article-image

"This investment of around Rs 2,000 crore reflects our long-term commitment to Noida's high-end residential market. Dasnac Westminster is being planned as a luxury development with limited residences, private lift lobbies and wellness-focused amenities on a prime three-side-open corner plot," the company said in a statement.

The company said the project has seen early interest from high-net-worth individuals, including non-resident Indians and buyers from Gulf countries, seeking premium residential assets in the region.Dasnac said the project is part of its strategy to expand its footprint in the luxury housing segment, as demand for high-end homes rises alongside infrastructure growth in the Noida region.The developer added that construction timelines and other regulatory approvals are being finalised.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
SC Asks Justice Dhulia Committee To Recommend 1 Name Each For VC Appointments In Kerala Universities
SC Asks Justice Dhulia Committee To Recommend 1 Name Each For VC Appointments In Kerala Universities
The Devil X (Twitter) Review: 'Proper Commercial Film', 'Disappointed'; Darshan Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
The Devil X (Twitter) Review: 'Proper Commercial Film', 'Disappointed'; Darshan Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery OTT Release- When & Where To Watch Daniel Craig's Film Online?
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery OTT Release- When & Where To Watch Daniel Craig's Film Online?
West Bengal Crime News: Kolkata Police Arrest 3 For Assaulting Food Vendors At Gita Recital Event
West Bengal Crime News: Kolkata Police Arrest 3 For Assaulting Food Vendors At Gita Recital Event
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SIP Inflows Wobble Slightly On The Tightrope Walk At ₹29,445 Crore, Less Steadier Than ₹29,529...

SIP Inflows Wobble Slightly On The Tightrope Walk At ₹29,445 Crore, Less Steadier Than ₹29,529...

Shakti Pumps Stock Surge Over 13% After Winning A ₹443.78 Crore Maharashtra Government Order

Shakti Pumps Stock Surge Over 13% After Winning A ₹443.78 Crore Maharashtra Government Order

Gold Outperforms Most Asset Classes Over The Long Term, Delivering An Annual Return Of 15% In Rupee...

Gold Outperforms Most Asset Classes Over The Long Term, Delivering An Annual Return Of 15% In Rupee...

Equity Mutual Funds Attract Investor Interest In November, With Inflows Jumping 21% Monthly: AMFI

Equity Mutual Funds Attract Investor Interest In November, With Inflows Jumping 21% Monthly: AMFI

Now Mexico Imposes 50% Tariff On Indian Goods, Major Trade Shift After US Decision

Now Mexico Imposes 50% Tariff On Indian Goods, Major Trade Shift After US Decision