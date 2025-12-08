 Realty Firm Urban Vault Grants Lease On 21,000 Sq Ft Office Spaces In Bengaluru To Three Japanese Firms
PTIUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 09:33 AM IST
New Delhi: Realty firm Urban Vault has given on lease 21,000 sq ft office spaces in Bengaluru to three Japanese firms, Nachi, Pioneer, and Komatsu, for establishing Global Capability Centres (GCCs).In a statement on Sunday, the company said it has provided on lease a 21,000 sq ft area to three Japanese corporations, Nachi, Pioneer, and Komatsu, in Bengaluru.

With these new tenants, Urban Vault said it has more than 50 GCCs in its portfolio across key Indian cities.Amal Mishra, co-founder, Urban Vault, said: "The trust placed in Urban Vault by global giants like Nachi, Pioneer, and Komatsu reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class workspace solutions".

He noted that there is a significant interest from global corporations across sectors, such as manufacturing, engineering, automotive, electronics, and technology, to set up offices in India.Mishra said the company is expanding its portfolio to meet this rising demand.The company has a portfolio of over 2.8 million sq ft, managing over 70,000 seats across 80+ locations in Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram, and other major cities.Urban Vault recorded a Rs 120 crore turnover in 2024-25. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

