Maruti Suzuki achieves record exports in CY 2022; dispatches over 2.6 lakh vehicles globally

Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced, that the company has registered record exports of 263,068 units in CY 2022, in a press release.

This is an increase of 28% over the previous record of 205,450 vehicles dispatched overseas in CY 2021.

The Company exports 16 models at present. In 2022, the highest exported models by Maruti Suzuki were Dzire, Swift, S-Presso, Baleno and Brezza.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Crossing the 2 lakh milestone in exports for the second consecutive year signifies the trust, quality, reliability, performance, and affordability of our products. This achievement further aligns with our strong commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative to manufacture products to delight global customers.”

He added, “We are thankful for the support from our parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation to enable us to leverage a wider distribution network across the globe. Further, adding more models to our portfolio helped sustain excitement in the export markets.”

Interestingly, the Company exported in CY 2022 more than double the volume, it exported in pre-COVID year (2019).

Maruti Suzuki started exports in FY 1986-87, with the Company’s first consignment to Hungary. Maruti Suzuki today exports to around 100 countries.

Maruti Suzuki vehicles witness high popularity among customers in regions like Africa, Middle East, Latin America, ASEAN and neighboring regions.