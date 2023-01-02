e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHero MotoCorp Dec sales fall marginally to 3,94,179 units

Hero MotoCorp Dec sales fall marginally to 3,94,179 units

The company had sold 3,94,773 units in the same month a year ago, Hero MotoCorp said in the statement

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Hero MotoCorp Dec sales fall marginally to 3,94,179 units | Image credit: Hero MotoCorp (Representative)
Follow us on

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday reported a marginal decline in total sales at 3,94,179 units for December 2022, as per the exchange filing.

The company had sold 3,94,773 units in the same month a year ago, Hero MotoCorp said in the statement.

Domestic sales were higher by 1.83 per cent at 3,81,365 units as against 3,74,485 units in December 2021.

Exports were, however, lower at 12,814 units as compared to 20,288 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

Read Also
Honda Cars India domestic sales up 7% on year at 95,022 units in 2022
article-image

Total motorcycle sales in December 2022 stood at 3,56,749 units as against 3,76,862 units in the same month a year ago.

On the other hand, scooter sales were higher at 37,430 units as compared to 17,911 units in December 2021.

In the three quarters of financial year 2022-23, the company said it sold more than 40.58 lakh units, a rise of 8 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Demonetisation verdict: Over 50 persons challenged note ban in top court; here's why

Demonetisation verdict: Over 50 persons challenged note ban in top court; here's why

Demonetisation verdict: Supreme Court upholds the note ban with 4:1 majority

Demonetisation verdict: Supreme Court upholds the note ban with 4:1 majority

Ratan Tata pays rich tributes to ex-Tata honcho Krishnakumar, funeral today

Ratan Tata pays rich tributes to ex-Tata honcho Krishnakumar, funeral today

CarDekho logs 81% growth in FY22 with consolidated revenue at nearly Rs 1,600 cr

CarDekho logs 81% growth in FY22 with consolidated revenue at nearly Rs 1,600 cr

NMDC raises prices of iron ore products by 200-500 rupees per tn

NMDC raises prices of iron ore products by 200-500 rupees per tn