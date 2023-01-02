Honda Cars India domestic sales up 7% on year at 95,022 units in 2022

Honda Cars India domestic sales up 7% on yr at 95,022 units in 2022 | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Honda Cars India Ltd's domestic sales rose 7% on year to 95,022 units in 2022, the company said in a release.

As per the company release, exports were at 23,428 units during the year as against 16,340 units in the previous year.

The company registered monthly domestic sales of 7,062 units in December, down 11%. Exports were at 1,388 units as against 1,165 units a year ago.