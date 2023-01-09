JSW Steel crude steel production up 17% YoY | Image: JSW Steel (Representative)

JSW Steel Group announced that the company's crude steel production volume is up at 6.24 million tonnes in Q3 FY2023, as per an exchange filing.

The company reported the production to be higher by 17% YoY including the production at jointly controlled entities.

The crude steel production for Q3 FY 23 was 6.24 million tons, sequentially higher by 10% primarily due to improved average capacity utilisation to 91% versus 84% in Q2 FY 23 at JSW.

Steel and BPSL and also restarting of steel making operations at JISPL with effect from 1 4th November 22 post completion of the shutdown undertaken in July 2022.