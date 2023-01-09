e-Paper Get App
Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex up 270 points, Nifty around 17900

Hindalco Industries, ONGC, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices open higher, with Nifty around 17900.

The Sensex was up 270.92 points or 0.45% at 60171.29 and Nifty was up 83.25 points or 0.47% at 17942.70

About 1,807 shares advanced, 399 shares declined, and 122 shares were unchanged.

Hindalco Industries, ONGC, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, and IndusInd Bank were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers were Titan Company, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, and Eicher Motors.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade

