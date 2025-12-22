 Institutional Investments In Indian Real Estate Hit Record $10.4 Billion In 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessInstitutional Investments In Indian Real Estate Hit Record $10.4 Billion In 2025

Institutional Investments In Indian Real Estate Hit Record $10.4 Billion In 2025

Institutional investments in Indian real estate surged 17% to a record USD 10.4 billion in 2025 from USD 8.9 billion last year, per JLL. Domestic investors contributed 52%, foreign 48%. Office assets led with 58% share, followed by residential (20%), data centers and logistics (8% each), retail (4%), and hotels (2%). The office segment captured a commanding 58 per cent market share in 2025.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Institutional investments in Indian real estate are estimated to have risen 17 per cent to a record USD 10.4 billion this calendar year with both domestic and foreign investors pumping money in commercial and housing projects for better return, according to JLL. Real estate consultant JLL India on Monday released the data, which showed that the domestic investors contributed 52 per cent of the total institutional investment in Indian real estate in 2025. The remaining 48 per cent came from foreign domicile funds.

Read Also
India-New Zealand FTA Concluded: Zero Duty On All Indian Exports, $20 Billion NZ Investment Pledge
article-image

As per the data, the Institutional investments in Indian real estate are estimated at USD 10,406 million as against USD 8,878 million in the preceding calendar year. Among different types of assets, the office segment regained its dominance in institutional investments, capturing a commanding 58 per cent market share in 2025, the consultant said.

Residential segment share in total investments is 20 per cent, data center 8 per cent, Logistics & Industrial parks 8 per cent, retail 4 per cent and hotel 2 per cent. Institutional investment includes inflow of funds by family offices, foreign and Indian corporate groups, pension funds, private equity, real estate fund-cum-developers, NBFCs and sovereign wealth funds. It also incorporates REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) and capital raised through Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs).

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Udupi Spy Ring Case: Gujarat Man Arrested For Supplying SIMs Used To Leak Navy Data
Udupi Spy Ring Case: Gujarat Man Arrested For Supplying SIMs Used To Leak Navy Data
West Bengal: 4 Of Family Charred To Death In House Fire In Howrah
West Bengal: 4 Of Family Charred To Death In House Fire In Howrah
'Should Try Green And Maroon Too..': LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Impressed By IPL 2026 Recruit Josh Inglis' Football Skills, Teases Mohun Bagan Team Up
'Should Try Green And Maroon Too..': LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Impressed By IPL 2026 Recruit Josh Inglis' Football Skills, Teases Mohun Bagan Team Up
Kerala: Woman, 5-Year-Old Daughter Killed After Tipper Lorry Hits Scooter In Palakkad
Kerala: Woman, 5-Year-Old Daughter Killed After Tipper Lorry Hits Scooter In Palakkad

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Institutional Investments In Indian Real Estate Hit Record $10.4 Billion In 2025

Institutional Investments In Indian Real Estate Hit Record $10.4 Billion In 2025

IHCL Signs Taj Hotel In Cairo, Debuts Iconic Brand In Egypt

IHCL Signs Taj Hotel In Cairo, Debuts Iconic Brand In Egypt

Meesho Shares Hit Lower Circuit After Sharp Fall, Here's Why Are Investors Selling The Stock?

Meesho Shares Hit Lower Circuit After Sharp Fall, Here's Why Are Investors Selling The Stock?

Motilal Oswal Alternates Invests $72 Million In Medical Devices Firm Sensa Core

Motilal Oswal Alternates Invests $72 Million In Medical Devices Firm Sensa Core

Elon Musk Nears Historic Milestone, Tesla Pay Ruling Pushes Net Worth Close To $750 Billion

Elon Musk Nears Historic Milestone, Tesla Pay Ruling Pushes Net Worth Close To $750 Billion