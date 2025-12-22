 Meesho Shares Hit Lower Circuit After Sharp Fall, Here's Why Are Investors Selling The Stock?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMeesho Shares Hit Lower Circuit After Sharp Fall, Here's Why Are Investors Selling The Stock?

Meesho Shares Hit Lower Circuit After Sharp Fall, Here's Why Are Investors Selling The Stock?

Meesho shares hit the lower circuit after a sharp post-listing rally, falling nearly 10% in two days. The decline is driven by profit booking, low free-float and auction pressure. Despite short-term volatility, brokerages remain positive on Meesho’s long-term growth prospects.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
File Image | Meesho shares hit the lower circuit after a sharp post-listing rally, falling nearly 10 percent in two days.

Mumbai: After a powerful rally following its stock market listing, shares of e-commerce platform Meesho have now seen a sharp correction. On Monday, the stock slipped to Rs 201.68 and hit the lower circuit, indicating heavy selling pressure. Over the last two trading sessions, Meesho shares have fallen by nearly 10 per cent, worrying short-term investors.

From Blockbuster Listing to Volatility

Meesho made a strong debut on the stock exchanges at an IPO price of Rs 111, listing at a premium of 46 per cent at Rs 162. On the first day, the stock closed near Rs 170. The IPO, worth over Rs 5,000 crore, was hugely successful and subscribed 79 times, with retail investors alone subscribing nearly 19 times. Within just over a week, the stock more than doubled from its issue price.

Why the Stock Came Under Pressure

FPJ Shorts
Meesho Shares Hit Lower Circuit After Sharp Fall, Here's Why Are Investors Selling The Stock?
Meesho Shares Hit Lower Circuit After Sharp Fall, Here's Why Are Investors Selling The Stock?
Kerala Lottery Result Live, December 22, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-34 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!
Kerala Lottery Result Live, December 22, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-34 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!
IIT Kanpur Wins NTPC Electron Quiz 2025 National Finale In Noida
IIT Kanpur Wins NTPC Electron Quiz 2025 National Finale In Noida
Motilal Oswal Alternates Invests $72 Million In Medical Devices Firm Sensa Core
Motilal Oswal Alternates Invests $72 Million In Medical Devices Firm Sensa Core

In the last seven trading sessions, Meesho shares jumped nearly 110 per cent from the IPO price. This rapid rise created a short squeeze, where many traders who had sold the stock short failed to deliver shares on time. As a result, over one crore shares were pushed into the exchange auction mechanism. Such sharp moves are common in stocks with limited supply.

Read Also
Meesho Share Turns Multibagger In Just 7 Days, Stock Jumps Over 110% From IPO Price To Record High
article-image

Low Free-Float Adds to Volatility

Meesho has a free-float of only about 6 per cent, meaning very few shares are available for public trading. This low supply has made the stock highly volatile. Similar situations were seen recently in other IPOs like Groww, where sharp rallies were followed by heavy corrections due to limited share availability. Despite the fall, Meesho has already created over Rs 50,000 crore in investor wealth since listing.

Read Also
Investment Management Firm Fidelity International Acquires 6.3% Stake In E-Commerce Firm Meesho
article-image

What Brokerages Are Saying?

Global brokerage UBS has started coverage on Meesho with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 220. UBS likes the company’s asset-light business model, negative working capital cycle and steady cash generation. It expects strong growth in users and transactions over the coming years.

Choice Institutional Equities is also positive, giving a Rs 200 target, highlighting Meesho’s strength in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Read Also
Meesho IPO To List On 10 December, Here’s What GMP, Subscription & Experts Suggest
article-image

Long-Term View Remains Positive

While the recent fall has cooled short-term excitement, experts believe Meesho’s long-term growth story remains strong, supported by rising demand from smaller cities and improving user engagement.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meesho Shares Hit Lower Circuit After Sharp Fall, Here's Why Are Investors Selling The Stock?

Meesho Shares Hit Lower Circuit After Sharp Fall, Here's Why Are Investors Selling The Stock?

Motilal Oswal Alternates Invests $72 Million In Medical Devices Firm Sensa Core

Motilal Oswal Alternates Invests $72 Million In Medical Devices Firm Sensa Core

Elon Musk Nears Historic Milestone, Tesla Pay Ruling Pushes Net Worth Close To $750 Billion

Elon Musk Nears Historic Milestone, Tesla Pay Ruling Pushes Net Worth Close To $750 Billion

'Electronics Sector Is Creating Large-Scale Blue-Collar Jobs For Women In India': IT Minister

'Electronics Sector Is Creating Large-Scale Blue-Collar Jobs For Women In India': IT Minister

Ather Energy To Raise Scooter Prices By ₹3,000 From January 1 On Rising Input Costs

Ather Energy To Raise Scooter Prices By ₹3,000 From January 1 On Rising Input Costs