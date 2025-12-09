Meesho IPO To List On 10 December, Here’s What GMP, Subscription & Experts Suggest

IPO Listing and Allotment Updates. |

Mumbai: Meesho’s IPO listing is scheduled for Wednesday, December 10. The allotment was finalised on Monday, December 8, and shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful applicants today, Tuesday, December 9. Refunds for investors who did not get allotment will also be processed today.

Subscription Status

The IPO received strong investor response during the subscription period from December 3 to 5.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Subscribed 120.18 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): Subscribed 38.16 times

Retail Investors: Subscribed 19.08 times

On the third day of bidding, the overall subscription stood at 79.03 times, indicating high demand, especially from institutional investors.

IPO Price Band and Allocation

The price band for Meesho shares was set at Rs 105–Rs 111 per equity share (face value Re 1).

QIBs: At least 75 percent of shares

NIIs: Maximum 15 percent

Retail Investors: Maximum 10 percent

Grey Market Premium (GMP) Insights

Meesho IPO’s GMP today stands at Rs 35, signaling an estimated listing price of around Rs 146 per share, roughly 31.5 percent higher than the IPO price. Analysts note a downward trend in GMP over the past 13 sessions, with a minimum of Rs 33 and maximum of Rs 49.50. GMP reflects investor willingness to pay above the issue price ahead of listing.

IPO Size and Fund Utilisation

The Meesho IPO includes:

New share issue: Rs 4,250 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): Rs 1,171 crore

Total issue size: Rs 5,421 crore.

Funds will be used for cloud infrastructure, marketing, branding, growth through acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a certified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.