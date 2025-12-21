 Elon Musk Nears Historic Milestone, Tesla Pay Ruling Pushes Net Worth Close To $750 Billion
Elon Musk’s net worth has jumped to nearly USD 750 billion after a US court restored his massive Tesla pay package. Strong valuations of SpaceX, Tesla and xAI have further boosted his wealth, bringing him closer to becoming the world’s first trillionaire.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
Elon Musk’s net worth has jumped to nearly USD 750 billion after a US court restored his massive Tesla pay package. | X/@OwenGregorian

Mumbai: Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has seen his personal wealth rise sharply to nearly USD 750 billion, making him the richest person in the world by a wide margin. The big jump came after a US court decision restored Tesla stock options worth about USD 139 billion, which were earlier cancelled.

According to the Forbes Billionaires Index, this development has moved Musk significantly closer to becoming the world’s first trillionaire.

Court Restores Tesla Pay Package

The Delaware Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling that had struck down Musk’s 2018 Tesla pay package. Earlier, the package was called unfathomable and was cancelled in 2024.

article-image

In its latest ruling, the court said cancelling the package completely would leave Musk unpaid for six years of work and effort. The judges noted that the decision unfairly ignored Musk’s contribution to Tesla’s growth during that period.

What the 2018 Deal Includes

Under the 2018 agreement, Musk was given options to buy around 304 million Tesla shares at a discounted price. However, these options could only be used if Tesla met tough performance targets, which the company later achieved.

At Friday’s closing stock price, the value of this package stood at about USD 139 billion. If Musk exercises all options, his stake in Tesla would rise from 12.4 percent to 18.1 percent.

article-image

SpaceX and IPO Buzz

Musk’s wealth has also surged due to rising expectations around SpaceX. Reports suggest the company may go public next year, with a possible valuation of USD 1.5 trillion.

Recently, SpaceX launched a tender offer valuing the firm at USD 800 billion, adding massive value to Musk’s holdings. Earlier this week, Musk became the first person to cross USD 600 billion in net worth.

article-image

Tesla and xAI Add to Wealth

Musk’s existing 12 percent stake in Tesla is worth around USD 197 billion, excluding stock options. In addition, his AI firm xAI Holdings is reportedly seeking fresh funding at a valuation of USD 230 billion. Musk owns 53 percent of xAI, valued at roughly USD 60 billion.

Together, these businesses have pushed Musk closer than ever to a financial milestone no one has reached before.

