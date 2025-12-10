 Elon Musk Reaffirms Starlink’s Commitment To India As Company Officials Meet Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia
ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 10:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk signaled renewed commitment to India's satellite broadband ambitions, saying he is "looking forward to serving India with Starlink" in a post on X, boosting expectations around the service's potential entry into the country.

Earlier today, Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX, and senior company officials met Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia to discuss expanding satellite-based last-mile internet access across India.

Emphasising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a digitally empowered nation, Scindia said in an X post that satellite connectivity will be crucial for bridging the digital divide in remote and rural regions and accelerating inclusive development.

Starlink, the satellite internet venture led by Elon Musk, is set to transform India by connecting every corner of the country through affordable, high-speed satellite internet.

The global giant is making significant progress in the country, signing a key deal with Maharashtra for rural connectivity, obtaining a license, and setting up ground stations, with plans for a late 2025/early 2026 launch.

Maharashtra has become the first state in India to partner with Elon Musk's Starlink to bring satellite-based internet connectivity to remote and rural areas.

The company signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited during a meeting with Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink, in Mumbai.

The partnership aims to connect government institutions, rural communities, and critical public infrastructure across regions that have long struggled with poor or no internet access.Two major Indian telecom players, Jio and Airtel have partnered with Starlink to bring satellite internet to the country which, a significant shift from their previous opposition. The partnerships aim to cover remote areas where fiber is scarce, leveraging Starlink's LEO satellites for low latency.

As per the agreements, the Starlink will use Airtel and Jio's strong dealership network to sell and promote its services. The initial services offered will be premium (Rs 8,600/month + hardware).

In early June, Starlink received clearance from the Indian space regulator, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe). Starlink was provided with a license by the government to launch GMPCS (Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite) services, VSAT Services and ISP Category-A under unified license.

In the same month, Elon Musk's Starlink was restricted to serving only 20 lakh customers across India with speeds up to 200 Mbps.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

