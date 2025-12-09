Starlink's India Pricing Leaked Ahead Of Launch, Residential Plans May Start At ₹8,600

File Image |

Elon Musk's Starlink mistakenly unveiled its long-awaited pricing for the Indian market on its website. However, the company retracted it hours later, claiming it to be a test, calling it a 'technical error'. The premature disclosure, which surfaced amid heightened anticipation for the service's launch, offered a glimpse into potential costs a Starlink connection in residential homes.

Starlink India leaked pricing

The leak emerged on Starlink's India webpage, detailing a residential plan that promised unlimited data access at a monthly fee of Rs. 8,600. Prospective users would also need to shell out a one-time cost of Rs. 34,000 for the hardware kit, described as a plug-and-play setup capable of withstanding all weather conditions and delivering near 100 percent uptime. This package included a 30-day trial period, positioning the service as a game-changer for underserved rural and remote areas where traditional broadband struggles to reach.

- Rs. 8,600 per month residential plan

- Rs. 34,000 for the hardware kit (one-time cost)

The pricing details aligned with Starlink's global model but were tailored for India's vast market, where affordable connectivity remains a pressing need. Only individual residential options were listed, with no mention of business-tier plans, leaving room for speculation on enterprise offerings.

Starlink regulatory process delay

Starlink's Indian foray has been years in the making, bolstered by a five-year licence granted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in July this year. The company plans to erect gateway earth stations in key cities including Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Noida, paving the way for nationwide coverage. These developments signal that commercial operations could commence imminently, pending final nods from regulators.

Starlink says that these are not the 'actual pricing'

Starlink Vice President Lauren Dreyer issued a statement attributing the displayed figures to a 'config glitch' that exposed 'dummy test data' on the site. "This does not reflect actual pricing, which has not yet been finalised," she emphasised, assuring that the error has been rectified.

Crucially, the Starlink India website remains offline for public access, with no orders being accepted at present. The firm reiterated that full operations hinge on securing the last batch of governmental approvals, underscoring the bureaucratic hurdles still in play.

Affordable pricing key to mass adoption

Starlink, known to offer end-to-end connectivity, is expected to offer low-cost options in order for remote areas to adopt internet connectivity. At Rs 8,600 per month – roughly double the premium plans from local providers – the leaked rates could challenge adoption unless bundled with incentives or subsidies for low-income regions.