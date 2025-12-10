 India Prepared To Lead For Large-Scale Adoption Of AI, Says Debjani Ghosh Of Niti Aayog
India Prepared To Lead For Large-Scale Adoption Of AI, Says Debjani Ghosh Of Niti Aayog

While speaking with ANI, Ghosh said, "What we are doing with the India AI Summit is bringing back the focus on impact creation versus just talking about the promise of AI, which has been the narrative till now. And I think, by calling it the India Impact AI Summit, we are sending a very strong message that it's time now to shift this narrative from promise to real impact creation."

ANI
Updated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 07:11 PM IST
India Prepared To Lead For Large-Scale Adoption Of AI, Says Debjani Ghosh Of Niti Aayog

New Delhi: India is prepared to lead for large-scale adoption of artificial intelligence, with policymakers and industry shifting their attention from the technology's potential to its real-world impact, according to Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow at NITI Aayog.

While speaking with ANI, Ghosh said, "What we are doing with the India AI Summit is bringing back the focus on impact creation versus just talking about the promise of AI, which has been the narrative till now. And I think, by calling it the India Impact AI Summit, we are sending a very strong message that it's time now to shift this narrative from promise to real impact creation."

Addressing concerns over AI-driven job disruption, Ghosh noted that every major technological transition, from the steam engine to the digital era, has brought both challenges and new opportunities.

"We're experienced in dealing with job displacement and job creation. The pace now is faster, and that is the challenge, but it's not unique to AI," she said.

"I think we are very well-versed and experienced in how to deal with it. The pace now is much faster than what we have experienced before, and I think that's the challenge. This is where we need to sit down and think about we are skilling for the right skills," she highlighted.

Ghosh also highlighted ongoing efforts to support micro, small and medium enterprises in adopting digital technologies.

She pointed to NITI Aayog's partnership with CII through the DXEdge initiative, launched with AICTE and the Ministry of MSME, to help MSMEs accelerate their digital transformation.

"There is a strong focus across government and industry to reach MSMEs nationwide and support their digital journey," she said.

Carnegie India will host the Global Technology Summit (GTS), an innovation dialogue on December 11 in New Delhi as an official pre-summit event for the upcoming AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from February 15-20, 2026.

